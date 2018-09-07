The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Thunderbolt Digital Edition – September 7, 2018

Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! Sept. 2018 marks the 100-year anniversary of the death of Lt. Frank Luke, Jr., for whom Luke AFB is named. Luke, a WWI flying ace known for his daring and independent spirit, was killed in action on Sept. 29, 1918 in Murvaux, France. Born in Phoenix, he earned the nickname “Arizona Balloon Buster” for his successful targeting of numerous enemy observation balloons. Famed aviator Capt. Eddie Rickenbacker deemed Luke “the most daring aviator and greatest fighter pilot of the entire war.” Litchfield Park Field was redesignated Luke Field June 6, 1941. Since that time, Luke Field/Air Force Base has trained and graduated more than
60,000 pilots who fly in the spirit and tradition of Lt. Frank Luke. Learn more about Luke and his accomplishments on page 8.

Also this week, we have the latest round of Salutes and Awards (page 4). Check out the list and see if any of your friends or coworkers deserve congrats! On page 3, we share the story of Tech. Sgt. Michael Cleary, 56th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, whose selfless actions saved the lives of three families in the path of California wildfires earlier this summer. And click through to our center spread for a great photo feature highlighting the 310th Fighter Squadron and their efforts to maximize pilot production to combat the Air Force’s pilot shortage.

All this, plus information on Luke community and family resources, in this month’s issue of the Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting September 7th. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/yezz/



 

Luke Days Open House and Air Show Edition, featuring the US Navy Blue Angels and more! Includes event schedule, flight line map, and information on aerial performances and static displays.

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Local
Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider

Luke AFB Chaplain Corps feed flightline personnel

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider Volunteers from the Catholic and Protestant community serve Airmen during the Flightline Feast Sept. 6, 2018, at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz. Events such as the Flightline Feast...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Local
luke-MPF1

MPF streamlines check-in to improve service to Thunderbolts

Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid Airman 1st Class Zoie Rider, 56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs photojournalist, checks in with the new kiosk at the 56th Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight custom...
 
Full Story »

 
 
Health & Safety

Are you mission ready? Check your IMR status!

Each year, military members are required to complete specific medical requirements for their individual medical readiness. Completing these requirements ensures the member is worldwide qualified, medically fit to deploy and effectively completing the mission. IMR is one of the key components to medical readiness and each member is responsible for maintaining an up-to-date record at...
 
Full Story »

 