October 4, 2018
 

Tenant Units

Air Force Office of Special Investigations Phoenix Field Office

Mission: To identify, exploit and neutralize criminal, terrorist and intelligence threats to the Air Force, Defense Department and U.S. government.

Demographics: There are 2,029 federally credentialed special agents, 311 active-duty officers, 1,253 active-duty enlisted personnel, 785 civilians and 389 reservists.

History: AFOSI was founded Aug. 1, 1948, at the suggestion of Congress to consolidate investigative activities in the U.S. Air Force. Secretary of the Air Force W. Stuart Symington created AFOSI and patterned it after the FBI. He appointed Special Agent Joseph Carroll, an assistant to FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, as the first AFOSI commander and charged him with providing independent, unbiased and centrally directed investigations of criminal activity in the Air Force.

944th Fighter Wing

Mission: Forging combat Airmen to fly, fight and win

Vision: Provide mission-ready Reserve Citizen Airmen anytime, anywhere.

Demographics: The wing has an authorized strength of 1,970 personnel; of the assigned personnel, about 745 are full-time Air Reserve technicians, active Guard-Reserve and civilians who provide continuity between weekend training periods.

Leadership

Commander: Col. Bryan Cook

Vice commander: Col. Robert Tofil

Command chief: Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom

Responsibilities: Train F-35, F-16, F-15 and A-10 pilots, and all assigned reservists to provide combat-ready warriors in support of Air Force mission requirements.

Fun facts: The 944th Fighter Wing is the largest unit equipped wing in 10th Air Force and the largest fighter unit in the Air Force Reserve, flying four airframes and located in five geographical locations.

U.S. Marine Corps Bulk Fuel Company C

Mission: Provide general support and engineering support of a deliberate nature to the Marine Expeditionary Force, to include survivability, counter-mobility and mobility enhancements; and general supply support incident to the handling, storage and distribution of water and fuel.

Demographics: There are five officers, 399 enlisted and five enlisted Sailors.

Leadership

Inspector-instructor: Capt. Michael Vaughn and 1st Sgt. Eddie Williams

Bulk Fuel Company C: Maj. Taylor Biggs and 1st Sgt. Jose Carpio

Responsibilities: Supplies, handles, stores and distributes water and fuel during peacetime and wartime operations; instructor-inspector staff provides guidance and oversight for Reserve counterparts.

Fun facts: Bulk Fuel Company C is the largest drilling Reserve company in the Marine Corps.

Detachment 9, Air Combat Command Training Support Squadron

Mission: Training experts providing a solid framework for instruction through current and relevant syllabi, comprehensive training devices, diligent contract support and quality assurance for our supported units throughout the Combat Air Force.

Demographics: There are nine active-duty members, 16 contractors and seven civilians

Leadership:

Detachment commander: Lt. Col. Jerry Davisson, parent squadron HQ ACC TRSS reporting directly to ACC/A3.

Director of control and reporting center: David Fitzmaurice

Director of aircrew training devices: David Ehrman

Superintendent: Master Sgt. Stephanie Leal

Responsibilities: Det 9 consists of two flights, CRC and ATD.

CRC Flight: Designs, develops, maintains, reviews and distributes training solutions for air control squadron’s control and reporting center. Provides quality control of all contract deliverables as well as administers the CRC graduate evaluation program, obtaining timely feedback from recently qualified operators and technicians. Supplies 10 syllabi and more than 120 courseware modules to 14 units across the combat air forces worldwide, to include customers in U.S. Air Forces Europe, Pacific Air Force and North American Defense Command. Works closely with Air Education and Training Command’s 607th Air Control Squadron, Det. 9 facilitates the training of 372 active-duty and Air National Guard graduates per year. Because of Det. 9’s developed courseware, the CAF is equipped with qualified and deployable graduates, best prepared for the critical combat missions of controlling air battles, directing theater air traffic, and conducting special operations.

(ATD) Flight: Formerly Det. 1, the ATD Flight is the sole trainer fabrication organization within ACC that designs, builds and maintains ATDs, part-task trainers, and egress procedures trainers for CAF units around the globe. The ATD flight currently maintains more than 400 ATD and PTTs around the globe.

Detachment 12, 372nd Training Squadron

Mission: The unit provides F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-35 Lightning II aircraft maintenance training to hundreds of maintainers from the 56th Fighter Wing and personnel en route to locations worldwide; provides training to Air National Guard and Air Force

Reserve units as well as numerous international students. Det. 12 instructors also deploy in mobile training teams to help units in virtually every major command and foreign Air Forces to fulfill their training requirements.

Demographics: Activated in 1962, Det. 12 is the largest fighter aircraft field-training detachment in the U.S. Air Force with more than 24,000 instructional hours a year. The 61 members of the unit offer 63 courses of instruction designed to educate, motivate and inspire nearly 1,000 students annually.

Responsibilities: The unit maintains seven aircraft maintenance trainers and 64,000 square feet of first-class training facilities valued at $143.9 million. The staff uses state-of-the-art computer technology to enhance course presentations and maximize student learning. The unit’s commitment to be on the leading edge of technology offers the very best education to those attending courses.

Leadership

Squadron commander: Lt. Col. Laura Griggs

Detachment commander: Capt. Paulina Morales

Detachment chief: Senior Master Sgt. John Taylor

Fun facts: Recognized as leaders within the initial skills maintenance training community, Det. 12 is one of two responsible FTDs for the U.S. Air Force F-35 Mission Ready Airman training program averaging 112 combat-ready crew chief local graduates per year through October 2017.

Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

Mission: Provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to our Navy and Marine Corps team and joint forces, from peace to war.

Demographics: There are two active-duty officers, 17 active-duty enlisted, three U.S. government employees, 100 Reserve officers and 550 Reserve enlisted.

Leadership

Commanding officer: Cmdr. Mark Tripiano

Executive officer: Lt. Cmdr. Robin Lemon-Soape

Command senior chief: Senior Chief Petty Officer Jerry Dotson

Responsibilities: Provide full-time training, administration and readiness support to 650 Navy Reserve personnel in 19 units.

Fun facts: NOSC Phoenix has the Navy’s first LEED Platinum (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certified building.



 

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


