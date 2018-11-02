Thunderbolt Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

The Thunderbolt – Luke AFB


Air Force photograph by Airman 1st Class Aspen Reid

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – Digital Edition November 2, 2018

Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! We wish all our readers an enjoyable Veterans Day weekend – and to set the tone, we’ve devoted some space in our pages this month to sharing stories from veterans around the state of Arizona. These are ordinary people who, through their association with the Armed Forces, have maximized their life’s potential. We hope you’ll enjoy and be inspired by Yeoman 1st Class Richard States (US Navy, page 6); Capt. Brittney Weber (US Army, page 8), martial arts master, Shihan Rudy Crosswell (US Air Force, page 14) and Phoenix-area home builders (and brothers) Gary and Rod Fetters (US Air Force, page 15). We celebrate the accomplishments of these men and women, and are honored to share their stories with you. We also have a list of local Veterans Day activities on page 21, and we’ve invited our advertisers who make publication of the Thunderbolt possible to reach out to you this month, with information on special discounts and promotions offered to members of the military community. Great photos sprinkled throughout this issue as well – check out the “Tune Up for Health” car show photos on page 22 (sweet ride!); a double rainbow on page 16 – and, oh yes, the Commander-In-Chief paid us a visit in mid-October. Pictures on page 19! All this, plus MUCH MORE news from in and around Fighter Country, in this month’s edition of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting November 2nd. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews

Chapel Corner

 

The Luke Chapel team is committed to ensuring spiritual care for the entire family. Chapel offices are in the Luke Community Chapel at 139th Avenue and Shooting Star Street. All services are Sunday unless noted. For more information, call 623-856-6211.

COM-Chapel on the Mall
LCC-Luke Community Chapel

Worship schedule

Catholic Mass
Saturday is at 5 p.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 8:30 a.m. at LCC
Sunday is at 5:30 p.m. at the LCC

Protestant worship

Contemporary/Gospel service is 10 a.m. at LCC
Traditional service is 11:30 a.m. at LCC

Other faith groups
For information, call 623-856-6211.

Chapel activities

Religious education

Catholic religious education is 10:30 a.m. to noon in Bldg. 1150
Protestant religious education is 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in Bldg. 485

Weddings

Weddings are conducted in COM and must be scheduled months in advance

Singles ministry

Wallyball is 5 p.m. Thursdays in the gym
Bible study is 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Oasis in Bldg. 636
Singles meet for dinner at 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays at the Oasis

Youth events

Catholic youth group is 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at LCC

Club Beyond/Young Life Military

For information, call Alicia Siefert at 623-856-6211.
Officer Christian Fellowship (Singles) Monday night bible study and fellowship. For more information, call Capt. Lauren Chaffee at 623-856-3011.


Commentary
Courtesy photo

Fly, Fight, Win — war to end all wars

Courtesy photo World War I veterans return home. World War I, the war to end all wars, terminated at approximately 11 a.m. Nov. 11, 1918. President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, which later became Veterans...
 
Commentary

Celebrating National American Indian Heritage Month

Editor’s note: This commentary was first published Nov. 19, 2015. MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — During November, Americans celebrate National American Indian Heritage Month. On Nov. 11, Americans also celebrate Veterans Day. Through these two observances, Americans can celebrate not only the significant contributions of American Indians and Alaska natives to our heritage and...
 
Events

Are you ready? Luke undergoes cyber readiness inspection

The Luke Command Cyber Readiness Inspection is scheduled for Dec. 17 through 21. It evaluates the 56th Fighter Wing’s compliance with Defense Department security orders and directives, and assesses network vulnerabilities, physical and traditional security, and user education and awareness. Here are a few simple steps to remember to help Luke stay cyber-ready 24-7/365: DO:...
 
