Thunderbolt Digital Edition – November 2, 2018

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – Digital Edition November 2, 2018
Welcome to the Luke AFB Thunderbolt Digital Edition! We wish all our readers an enjoyable Veterans Day weekend – and to set the tone, we’ve devoted some space in our pages this month to sharing stories from veterans around the state of Arizona. These are ordinary people who, through their association with the Armed Forces, have maximized their life’s potential. We hope you’ll enjoy and be inspired by Yeoman 1st Class Richard States (US Navy, page 6); Capt. Brittney Weber (US Army, page 8), martial arts master, Shihan Rudy Crosswell (US Air Force, page 14) and Phoenix-area home builders (and brothers) Gary and Rod Fetters (US Air Force, page 15). We celebrate the accomplishments of these men and women, and are honored to share their stories with you. We also have a list of local Veterans Day activities on page 21, and we’ve invited our advertisers who make publication of the Thunderbolt possible to reach out to you this month, with information on special discounts and promotions offered to members of the military community. Great photos sprinkled throughout this issue as well – check out the “Tune Up for Health” car show photos on page 22 (sweet ride!); a double rainbow on page 16 – and, oh yes, the Commander-In-Chief paid us a visit in mid-October. Pictures on page 19! All this, plus MUCH MORE news from in and around Fighter Country, in this month’s edition of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Copies of the newspaper hit the streets on base starting November 2nd. Pick one up when you’re out and about this weekend, or click on the link below to access a digital copy of this month’s edition of Thunderbolt, viewable on your computer or mobile device. “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It’s our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews