Thunderbolt Digital Edition – June 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – June 2019

Thanks for checking out the June edition of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! This month we lead off with a focus on the anniversary of the D-Day invasion, 75 years ago on June 6, 1944. “Operation Overlord”, the code name for the Allied force’s daring plan to storm and dismantle Hitler’s beachfront fortifications in Normandy, is widely acknowledged as the turning point in the battle to liberate Europe from Nazi control. 156,000 heroic souls assaulted occupied France from the sea and the skies, earning their place in history and gratitude for their sacrifices that continues to this day. Click on the link below to read more about the bravery of those who fought for our freedoms.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/evic/

Here are some more highlights from the June issue:

Siblings fly together in F-16 formation: page 3

Master Sergeant selects named: page 4

AF assists PCSing spouses with professional licensure fees: page 6

At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting June 7, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews