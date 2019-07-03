Thunderbolt Digital Edition – July 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – July 2019

Thanks for checking this latest edition of the Luke AFB Thunderbolt! F-35 Lightning II maintainers made history in mid-June: for the first time, a team from the 421st Expeditionary Fighter Squadron deployed to Norway for a cross-servicing event, during which they worked with their Norwegian counterparts to receive and turn around two American F-35As after their arrival from Finland. While the visit was short, it was an opportunity to practice seamless integration in preparation for future deployments. Click on the link below to read more about this program milestone.

Here are some more highlights from the June issue:

AF First – Misawa Block-50 F-16 hits 10K hours: page 3

Luke AFB maintainers win Daedalian Trophy: page 4

DOD seeks feedback to create Housing Resident Bill of Rights: page 6

Photo feature: USAF In Action: pages 10 & 11

At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting July 3 (in time for the holiday!)