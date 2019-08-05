Thunderbolt Digital Edition – August 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – August 2019

Thanks for checking out the August edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! We have a double dose of F-35 on our front page this week, for all you Lightning II junkies: an above-the-fold shot of air show attendees in Alaska greeting F-35 Demonstration Team Capt. Andrew Olson, as he touches down after wowing the crowd; and an update on a program milestone, as USAF and RAF personnel teamed for the first joint F-35A hot pit refueling training. Busy times for our favorite fighter jet – and we have it all for you in this week’s issue of Thunderbolt! Click on the link below for a full digital copy of our latest edition.

Money Strong program guides Airmen toward financial freedom: page 3

Airman Leadership School graduates: page 4

AF Ball gowns available for rent at Cinderella’s Closet: page 6

Photo feature: 2nd Quarterly Load Crew Competition: pages 10 & 11

At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt!