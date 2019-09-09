Thunderbolt Digital Edition – September 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – September 2019

Click on the image below to view this month’s digital edition.

Welcome to the September edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Our front-page story is sure to be a crowd pleaser: SHORTS NOW ALLOWED ON THE LUKE FLIGHTLINE! (Our prayers are answered – woo-hoo!!) This is welcome news to airmen not only at Luke, but also at Nellis and Tyndall Air Force Bases. Perhaps this will be the beginning of a trend service-wide? Many thanks to the folks further up the command chain for taking a stand for comfort and common sense. Make sure and break out the sunscreen, though – sunburnt shins are no laughing matter…. (Just out of curiosity – what other uniform alterations would you suggest for greater comfort and efficiency? Post in the comments below and let’s have a conversation!)

Moving on – here are some more highlights from this month’s issue (read it online by clicking on the link below):

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/tvxj/

“First Shirts” are first resource for their airmen: page 3

Airmen sing national anthem for Luke: page 4

Suicide prevention and behavioral health resources: page 6

Salutes, Awards and Promotions: pages 4 thru 8

Photo feature: WWII veteran gets 2nd Purple Heart, shares stories: pages 10 & 11

At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month’s edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting September 6th, and “Like” our Facebook page for daily updates on news coming out of Luke and other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great week! #aerotechnews #lukeafbnews