 Thunderbolt Digital Edition - October 2019

Luke AFB Thunderbolt – Base Newspaper for Luke AFB, serving the West Valley region of Phoenix, AZ – October 2019

Thanks for checking out the October edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Check out this beauty on our cover: the Air Force’s new trainer aircraft has been officially designated the T-7A Red Hawk. “The name Red Hawk honors the legacy of Tuskegee Airmen, and pays homage to their signature red-tailed aircraft from World War II,” said acting AF Secretary Matthew Donovan. A storied heritage being carried forward by a new training platform that will allow our forces to better train to the speed of the threat – click on the link below to read the full story, in this month’s issue of Luke AFB Thunderbolt.

F-35 Demo Team moves to Hill AFB for 2020 airshow season: pages 3 & 4

Veterans Affairs awards $30 million to support at-risk vets: page 3

Wounded Warrior airman refuses to quit: page 5

Photo feature: Thunderbolts run in POW / MIA Recognition: page 8

Photo feature: Panthers bring out “Beast” of F-35A: pages 12 & 13

Photo feature: 56 th SFS Airmen prepare to deploy: page 14

SFS Airmen prepare to deploy: page 14 At Ease/ Luke Events Guide: pages 21-24

All this and much more, in this month's edition of Luke AFB Thunderbolt! Pick up a copy of the paper at distribution points on base and in the West Valley starting October 4th