57th ATG welcomes new commander

The 57th Adversary Tactics Group held a change of command ceremony Aug. 3, 2018, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

Col. Travolis Simmons is taking over command from Col. Samantha Weeks, who had been in command for nearly two years.

Simmons’ previous assignment was with the United Nations Command and United States Forces, Korea. Weeks will head to Columbus Air Force Base, Miss., as the incoming commander of the 14th Fighter Training Wing.

The 57th ATG is made up of seven squadrons and three geographically separated units which integrate operations across air, space, cyberspace and land domains. They present a selectively-manned Aggressor force to train and prepare the U.S. and its allies for victory.

