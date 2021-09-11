aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Test and evaluation squadron tests warm refuel of Reaper unmanned aircraft

by Aerotech News
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

A U.S. Air Force MQ-9 Reaper taxis in for a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021. Warm refuels can increase the MQ-9’s operational agility through reducing turnaround time on the ground.
 
 
 
 
 

(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

A U.S. Air Force Crew Chief from the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron taxies in an MQ-9 Reaper for a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021. The warm refuel test was conducted to test if the operation can be accomplished in austere locations.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

Maintenance Airmen from the 556thTest and Evaluation Squadron perform a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021. The 556th TES is part of the 53rd Test and Evaluation Group at Creech.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

Airmen from the 556th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron stand by after performing a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

U.S. Air Force pilot Thomas, 556th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MQ-9 unit project officer, controls an MQ-9 Reaper after a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 556th Test and Evaluation Squadron perform a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021. The warm refuel test was conducted to test if the operation can be accomplished in austere locations.
 
 
 
 
 
(Air Force photograph by Tech. Sgt. Emerson Nuñez)

U.S. Air Force maintenance Airmen from the 556thTest and Evaluation Squadron perform a warm refuel test, where the aircraft is grounded and refueled while powered on but with the engine not running, at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 2, 2021.
 
 
 

