On Sept. 13, 2021, the Las Vegas Raiders hosted the Baltimore Ravens at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Before the games started, however, members of the 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing Honor Guard from Creech Air Force Base, Nev., presented the colors.

As Gladys Knight sang the national Anthem, two U.S. Air Force F-35 Lightning II’s flew over the stadium.

At the end of the game, it was the Raiders who took the win, beating the Ravens 33-27.