Desert Lightning News Digital Edition – May 10, 2019

Click on the thumbnail below to view the digital edition.

Desert Lightning News Nellis-Creech AFB – Serving Nellis AFB, Creech AFB, Las Vegas NV and surrounding communities – May 10, 2019

Welcome to the May 10 edition of Nellis-Creech AFB Desert Lightning News! We have a great cover story for you this week, featuring the recent visit of decorated WWII and Vietnam War veteran Col. Clarence Anderson to Nellis AFB. The 30-year veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps and U.S. Air Force met with Airmen and participated in a Q&A session, answering many questions about his life in and out of the service. Click on the link below to enjoy this bit of living, breathing history in the pages of this week’s Desert Lightning News.

http://online.flipbuilder.com/vzwd/ttwq/

Here are some more highlights from this week’s issue:

Team Creech observes SAAPM 2019 – page 3

AF to establish weapons school for acquisition officers – page 4

VA advocates for incarcerated veterans at correctional conference – page 5

820th RED HORSE Airmen return home – pages 8 & 9

All this and more, in this week’s edition of Desert Lightning News! Pick up a copy of the paper at our usual distribution points on base and in surrounding communities this weekend, and “Like” our page for daily updates on news coming out of Nellis and Creech AFBs, as well as other military and defense installations in the desert southwest. It is our privilege to serve you – have a great weekend! #aerotechnews #nellisafbnews #creechafbnews