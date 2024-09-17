432nd ACMS Airman Wins 40 Under Forty Award

The first general programmable electronic digital computer was invented in 1943 at the University of Pennsylvania and was used during World War II to calculate ranges for artillery.

The computer had to be programmed by plugboards and could take hundreds of hours to program manually. Since then, computers have advanced at lightning speed to what we know today, where they can complete tasks on demand. They have inspired generations, grabbed people’s attention, and even set their lives on the path of innovation.

One of these people who was so inspired and curious about the technology around him was Senior Master Sgt. Anthony Colón. He joined the U.S. Air Force to pursue the cyber path that would eventually lead him to win a prestigious award.

The Armed Forces Communication and Electronics Association presents the 40 under Forty award yearly to 40 individuals under forty years of age for their significant contributions to a technical science, technology, engineering or mathematics by providing innovation, thought leadership and support to their clients or organizations using information technology. Colón was one of four winners from the Air Force, as well as the highest-ranking enlisted member recognized.

Currently, Colón is the Operations Superintendent for the 432nd Aircraft Communications Maintenance Squadron at Creech Air Force Base, Nev. Under his leadership, the 432nd ACMS delivers world-class satellite communications and maintenance for the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft in support of the 432nd Wings mission to deter and defeat America’s adversaries.

“Senior Master Sgt. Colón’s role is imperative to ensuring that production superintendents are tracking MQ-9 ground control stations maintenance requirements and that they are prepared for day-to-day flight operations,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Arenibar, senior enlisted leader for the 432nd ACMS.

While assigned to Creech his accomplishments include spearheading an Air Force-wide course of action development working group to increase the retention rate of first-term airmen in cyber career fields. He offered his communications expertise to 30 maintenance and cyber functional leads from across the Air Force. The working group then developed four lines of effort which enhanced retention and mission alignment for 1,800 maintainers and 300 cyber airmen across the RPA enterprise.

Additionally, Colón was the cyber lead of the 432nd Wing’s re-missioning task force. The task force conducted the 25th Attack Group’s site survey to codify and prepare maintenance and cyber support requirements for Air Combat Command funding. This led to the priming of two squadrons to execute the Joint Chiefs of Staff combat mission tasking.

Colón also served as a Professional Military Education Instructor and was tasked with teaching leadership concepts at the non-commissioned officer academy. Also as the Learning Management System administrator, he wrote two computer scripts that automated the creation and population of virtual classroom environments which supported 3,400 students. The automation saved the environment build time by 66% and saved the schoolhouse 15,000 annually.

“We had been using Blackboard and Canvas for classroom environments,” said Colón. “We had to manually create all the classrooms and that took up a lot of manpower and time. Seeing the problem I wrote a script that would just need a document with all the personnel attending the class and the modules needed for the class. The script would combine them in seconds and automate the task.”

He then developed a digital instructor evaluation system, streamlining the qualification process for 23 instructors within the schoolhouse and eliminating the use of legacy paper forms and filing systems. Both of these solutions were channeled to the Air Force Barnes Center and then adopted for Air Force-wide implementation across 76 schoolhouses, supporting 500 cadre and 400,000 students.

“Traits of a strong work ethic include dedication, reliability, integrity and discipline,” said Arenibar. “Colón believes in and exhibits every one of these traits. In addition to being a great Airman, he takes pride in being a great husband and father of three boys and hopes he can be a good model for his boys and teach them the value of having a strong work ethic.

Colón is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and joined the Air Force in 2003. He has been stationed at Creech Air Force Base twice with the first time being from 2013- 2017. He then recently returned in 2023.

His love of technology started in high school, where he took multiple computer courses. He loved computers because they had advanced from taking over entire rooms to screens that could fit in a classroom. He said the advancement made computers seem like a new magical device with the world at your fingertips.

“Computers have always been a passion of mine,” said Colón. “When I enlisted I did extremely well on the electronic portion of the ASVAB and I wanted to pursue that route so I enlisted as open electronics. I received a cyber operator job when I arrived at the Military Entrance Processing Station.”

Outside of the Air Force, Colón’s love for the cyber industry continued, resulting in him earning a bachelor’s degree in IT Management and Project Management in 2023 from the American Military University. He also instilled a love of STEM into his three children.

“Technology is something I love and enjoy,” said Colon. “I try to push my children to be involved in STEM because I think it is really important,” said Colón. “It is where our world is going and I want them to have a bright future and be a part of the future that humanity seems to be going towards”

Colón plans to finish his career in the Air Force and then find a role in the civilian world as a project manager in the cyber industry.

“This award encapsulates all my achievements during my Air Force career,” said Colón. “It is a very proud moment for me and my family. For my children, I am glad that I have shown them that what you can do does matter and I am happy I can be a role model for them.”