Red Flag 24-3 kicks off at Nellis

Red Flag 24-3, coordinated and hosted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nov. from July 22 to Aug. 2, 2024, is one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat training exercises.

Red Flag 24-3 welcomes around 30 units and approximately 2,000 participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Air National Guard. The core wing will be the 1st Fighter Wing from Langley AFB, Va. as nearly 150 aircraft from across the services participate in complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces.

“Red Flag is the premier air combat exercise that pushes our pilots to their limits and prepares them for the realities of modern air warfare,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander. “As Gen. Allvin has emphasized, we are in an era of great power competition, and Red Flag is where we hone our skills and sharpen our edge.”

The exercise is designed to maximize combat readiness, capability, and survivability of participating units by providing realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space, and electronic threat environment. This iteration focuses on training for joint force operations and command and control to make our nation’s forces more lethal.

“During Red Flag we simulate a multi-domain fight that tests our ability to integrate across services, platforms, and capabilities,” said Winterbottom. “In this exercise, we learn to fight as a team, to outmaneuver and outthink our adversaries. Red Flag is not just about flying, it’s about winning.”

As the Air Force develops Airmen for great power competition, it must develop warfighters with advanced training and tailored career paths with competitor-focused competencies necessary for high-end combat. Red Flag 24-3 provides the opportunity for a free exchange of ideas between forces and is a valuable training exercise for all participants.