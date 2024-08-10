aerotech news & review Antelope Valley
Air Force

Red Flag 24-3 kicks off at Nellis

by Michael Hasenauer

Red Flag 24-3, coordinated and hosted by the 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nov. from July 22 to Aug. 2, 2024, is one of the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat training exercises.

Red Flag 24-3 welcomes around 30 units and approximately 2,000 participants from the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy and Air National Guard. The core wing will be the 1st Fighter Wing from Langley AFB, Va. as nearly 150 aircraft from across the services participate in complex mission scenarios against aggressor forces.

An F-35 Lightning II waits to take off for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 17, 2024. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

“Red Flag is the premier air combat exercise that pushes our pilots to their limits and prepares them for the realities of modern air warfare,” said Col. Eric Winterbottom, 414th CTS commander.  “As Gen. Allvin has emphasized, we are in an era of great power competition, and Red Flag is where we hone our skills and sharpen our edge.”

The exercise is designed to maximize combat readiness, capability, and survivability of participating units by providing realistic, multi-domain training in a combined air, ground, space, and electronic threat environment. This iteration focuses on training for joint force operations and command and control to make our nation’s forces more lethal.

“During Red Flag we simulate a multi-domain fight that tests our ability to integrate across services, platforms, and capabilities,” said Winterbottom. “In this exercise, we learn to fight as a team, to outmaneuver and outthink our adversaries. Red Flag is not just about flying, it’s about winning.”

As the Air Force develops Airmen for great power competition, it must develop warfighters with advanced training and tailored career paths with competitor-focused competencies necessary for high-end combat. Red Flag 24-3 provides the opportunity for a free exchange of ideas between forces and is a valuable training exercise for all participants.

An RC-135 Rivet Joint assigned to Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, taxis prior to take off for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 23, 2024. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
An HC-130J Combat King II assigned to Davis Monthan Air Force Base (AFB), Arizona, taxis prior to take off for a night mission during Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 at Nellis AFB, Nevada, July 23, 2024. Red Flag provides participants the opportunity to plan and employ together in the air, domain (supported by space, and cyber) in a contested, degraded and operationally limited environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)
U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Warden (Left) and Airman 1st Class Daniel Dowd, avionics specialists assigned the 480th Fighter Generation Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, work on an F-16CM during Red Flag-Nellis 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 23, 2024. The 414th Combat Training Squadron at Nellis conducts Red Flag exercises to provide aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in the safety of a training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by William R. Lewis)

