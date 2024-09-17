Nellis maintainers rescue five lives from Zion flash flood

What started out as a normal hiking trip to Zion National Park for seven Airmen from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., turned out to be a life-changing moment, not only for them but for the group of hikers they saved on Aug. 17, 2024.

Airman 1st Classes Will Martin, Dmarqus Norman, Maximos Olade, Jacob Stillwell, and Rony Lopez-Aguilar, plus Airmen Andres Parra and Christian Reyes, all assigned to the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, were making their way along a popular hiking trail when A1C Martin noticed signs of a potential flash flood.

“We saw the water rise and turn brown at the time and there were a bunch of sticks coming out,” said Martin, a Tomahawk Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 crew chief. “We then sprinted to the highest point we could get to because the water was rising very quickly.”

Amidst the ongoing flash flood, Olade spotted a woman’s floating body being dragged by the river’s current. Upon closer inspection, Norman saw that the woman’s face was blue, and she looked as if she was on the brink of death. This compelled Norman to jump into the water to save the woman’s life.

“I looked around and thought that nobody else can get into the water and withstand the pressure of the current, so I ran in there and grabbed her by her arms,” said Norman, a Tomahawk Aircraft Maintenance Unit F-16 crew chief. “Luckily, I didn’t grab her by the stomach because I didn’t know she was pregnant at the time.”

During the rescue attempt, Norman was hit by a wooden log on the back of his leg which knocked him off-balance. To keep the woman safe, he used his knees to guide himself until eventually finding his footing again. Standing up, he carried the woman out of the water with the help of Stillwell, an impressive display of heroism that did not go unnoticed by Norman’s fellow Airmen.

“If Norman wasn’t such a unit, we never would have reached her,” Martin said. “He was the only one big and strong enough to save her so I’m really glad that he was there at the right place and the right time.”

Stillwell managed to contact a rescue helicopter but was told they needed to move to a place where an air evacuation was possible. The woman, whom the Airmen were able to resuscitate, identified herself as Natalie Halcomb, and revealed that she was six weeks pregnant and was hiking with three others including her husband, sister- and brother-in-law.

Norman’s group then traversed down the canyon and reunited Halcomb with her husband. They encountered Halcomb’s sister-in-law on the other side of the river who seemed fine for the most part. However, Halcomb’s brother-in-law was also on the other side of the river but had a badly broken knee.

The Airman worked collectively as a unit to form a human chain to get Halcomb’s brother-in-law across the river, and transport all the flood victims to the air evacuation site where they were finally rescued.

“I feel like we all came together instantly because of that military mindset that we have of working as a team,” said Norman. “It reminded me of basic military training where we were trying to get through tough times together.”

Halcomb, a resident of Denver, Colo., was overwhelmed with gratitude after the life-threatening ordeal that lasted approximately two-and-a-half hours and had the following words for the seven Airmen that saved her life.

“I want to personally thank Dmarqus and the rest of the team for taking the risk to save somebody you didn’t know and for jumping into action in the way that you all did and to help me not only get out of the water and actually save my life,” said Halcomb. “I don’t think there’s anything I can do that’s big enough to show them how grateful I am because they did not just save me. I’m pregnant and there’s so much gratitude with everything that you did for me and my family that day.”

The Airmen were honored in a coining ceremony for exemplifying the Air Force’s core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.

“What happened that day in Zion is something that we cannot teach. It is fight or flight at its most raw time and the acts from our Airmen that day make me incredibly proud and humbled to have the opportunity to lead and learn from them in these early stages of their careers,” said Chief Master Sgt. Cody Maskell, the 857th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Tomahawk AMU superintendent. “I think their choices made that day solidify that our core values were ingrained in them long before they enlisted. These Airmen are dedicated to their core and because of that will continue to do great things in their communities and for the U.S. Air Force.”

The seven Airmen, all of whom are junior enlisted, have only been in service for less than a year but have already exemplified what it truly means to be an Airman.