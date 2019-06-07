Brazilian Air Force supports Idaho ANG at Green Flag West

An A-29 Super Tucano from the Brazilian Air Force is parked on the Nellis Air Force flightline in preparation for Green Flag West, May 31, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nev. The Brazilian Air Force is working hand-in-hand with the 124th Fighter Wing from the Idaho Air National Guard. Green Flag-West, a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies, is primarily conducted in conjunction with U.S. Army Combat Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif. It is a Close Air Support and Joint exercise administered by the U.S. Air Force Air Warfare Center and Nellis AFB through the 549th Combat Training Squadron.