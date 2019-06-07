Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

The following movies are showing at the Nellis Movie Theater in June:

June 8 — The Big Lebowski (R), 3 p.m.

June 8 — Five Feet Apart (PG-13), 6 p.m.

June 9 — Cars (G), 12:30 p.m.

June 11 — Cars 2 (G), noon

June 15 — RV (PG), 3 p.m.

June 15 — Holmes & Watson (PG-13), 6 p.m.

June 16 — Deadpool 2 (R), 12:30 p.m.

June 18 — Black Panther (PG-13), noon

June 20 — Mama Mia (PG-13), noon

Admission is free and concessions are cash only. For more information, call 702-652-0967.

Sidewalk Sale: The Nellis Commissary will be hosting a Sidewalk Sale June 13-15. Mark your calendars and save money!

Summer Reading Challenge: The Summer Reading Challenge began June 3 and runs through Aug. 7. The challenge is open to all Pre-K to 12th graders and participants must register at the Community Commons front desk. Grand prizes drawings will take place Aug. 8 at the End of Summer Reading Party. Participants must be present to win. For more information, call 702-652-0967.

First Friday – Takoyaki: The Club is hosting First Friday – Takoyaki 3-6 p.m., June 7. The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Takoyaki is Japanese street food consisting of fried balls of batter filled with shrimp, crab meat or squid, green onions, ginger, and tempura pieces. The crispy Takoyaki bowls are topped with green onions, along with fish shavings, mayonnaise and a special sauce. For more information, call 702-652-9188.

Get Golf Ready: Sunrise Vista is offering Get Golf Ready. The cost is $99 and includes a set of golf clubs, four days of instruction, and a free play day. Get Golf Ready is offered at 5 p.m., June 10-14, and 6 p.m., July 15-19, Aug. 12-16, and Sept. 9-13. To sign up, visit the Pro Shop or call 702-652-4497.

Indoor Super Sprint Triathlon: The Warrior Fitness Center is hosting an Indoor Super Sprint Triathlon 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m., June 13 and 14. The event includes a 1.6 mile run, a 6.2 mile bike ride, and a 500-meter swim. Participants must fill out a Par-Q prior to competing. Sign-in at the front desk and schedule a dedicated time for your triathlon, as only three participants can compete at one time. Prizes will be given for the first, second and third place male and female. For more information, call 702-652-4891.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available, as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.