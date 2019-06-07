Cupcakes prepared by participants of the second annual Nellis Cupcake Wars sit in preparation to be judged in order to find the winning team at the Crosswinds Inn dining facility, May 30, 2019, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. These specific cupcakes were judged on their relevance to the theme of “Captain Marvel.”





Col. Michael Davis, 99th Air Base Wing vice-commander, listens to the rules of the second annual Nellis Cupcake Wars at the Crosswinds Inn dining facility, May 30, 2019, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The competition was organized by the 99th Force Support Squadron with the goal of boosting morale through friendly competition.





Kristy Spears, a medical logistics secretary assigned to the 99th Medical Group, prepares fruit to put on a cupcake for the second annual Nellis Cupcake Wars at the Crosswinds Inn dining facility on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 30, 2019. Bakers from three teams competed head-to-head in order to impress judges with the look, appearance, adherence to challenge rules and taste of the cupcakes.





Capt. Courtney Wiser, military personnel flight commander assigned to the 99th Force Support Squadron, and Senior Airman Kayla Sacerio, an outbound assignments counselor also assigned to the 99th FSS, look over their cupcake recipe for the second annual Nellis Cupcake Wars at the Crosswinds Inn dining facility, May 30, 2019, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Three teams comprised of three different squadrons baked against each other. The FSS team was ultimately named the winner by the judges.





Max Freed, star of television show ‘Las Vegas Cakes,’ Chief Master Sgt. Nina Murphy, superintendent of 99th Force Support Squadron Sustainment Services Flight, Maj. Nicole Droney, commander of the 99th FSS, and Col. Michael Davis, vice-commander of the 99th Air Base Wing, judge cupcakes during the second annual Nellis Cupcake Wars at the Crosswinds Inn dining facility, May 30, 2019, Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The judges tasted four rounds of cupcakes made by three separate teams comprised of different organizations around Nellis AFB. Freed was the celebrity guest, as the head baker at Freed’s Bakery and a television star of a show that showcases his bakery.