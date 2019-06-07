Nellis Exchange shoppers can give, get back June 14-18

For the third consecutive year, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund to help service members and military families in need through the Give and Get Back campaign.

From June 14 to 18, the first of three 2019 giving periods, shoppers can donate to either AER or AFAF at the register at the Nellis Exchange. For every $5 donated, shoppers will receive an Exchange coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase. Shoppers can also contribute online at ShopMyExchange.com during the donation period and receive a coupon code.

AER and AFAF provide emergency assistance, sponsor educational programs and offer community programs that make life better for service members and their families.

“Airmen, reservists and their families have benefitted tremendously from the generosity of Exchange shoppers,” said retired Lt. Gen. John D. Hopper Jr., CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from the AFAF. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to continue this partnership that truly helps service members in need.”

Every dollar given during the Give and Get Back donation period goes to help military members and their families who are facing difficulties.

In the previous two years of the Give and Get Back campaign, Exchange shoppers donated nearly $600,000.

“Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund are making life better for the military community every day,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange is honored to support the important work of these two amazing organizations.”

The June Give and Get Back donation period is in honor of the Army’s 244th birthday on June 14. There will be two more giving periods in 2019: Sept. 13 to 17 to celebrate the Air Force’s birthday on Sept. 18, and Dec. 6 to 10 as part of the holiday shopping season.