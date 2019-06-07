The American Red Cross held a blood drive at Nellis Air Force Base for the Heroes Saving Lives initiative, May 30, 2019. The Red Cross also provides global emergency communication services and support for military members and their families.
Bryant Elder, American Red Cross technician II, preps a U.S. Air Force Airman to donate blood at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 30, 2019. The Heroes Saving Lives Program partners with the Red Cross and military members to raise awareness about the constant need for donated blood.
Staff Sgt. Tabatha McCarthy, Nellis Public Affairs photojournalist, donates blood during an American Red Cross Blood Drive at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 30, 2019. The American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton on May 21, 1881 during the U.S. Civil War.
A U.S. Air Force Airman gives blood during an American Red Cross blood drive at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 30, 2019. The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 donations per day to keep up with hospital demands.
American Red Cross Technician II, Bryant Elder, preps a U.S. Air Force Airman to donate blood at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 30, 2019. The American Red Cross held a blood drive on base for the Heroes Saving Lives program.
Bryant Elder, American Red Cross technician II, monitors the equipment as a U.S. Air Force Airman donates blood at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., May 30, 2019. The American Red Cross mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.
Red Cross holds blood drive at Nellis
