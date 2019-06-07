Take time to recharge

Can you believe we are almost halfway through 2019? It seems like only yesterday we were ringing in the New Year. Now, here we are staring down the second half of it, and before we know it, 2020 will be here.

How does time seem to go by so fast? It’s easy. The mission capabilities and skill sets possessed by the Airmen of Team Travis make us a go-to choice to tackle existing and emerging global requirements. It’s a demanding job, and no matter what is asked, you always deliver. This leads to a high operational tempo and time flies by.

The dedication I have seen from our Airmen is one of the many reasons why I am proud to be a member of this team. However, as we arrive at the mid-point of the year, on top of all you have accomplished, it’s important to take a break and invest in yourself and your family.

One of the greatest benefits of being in the military is the allocation of 30 days of leave each year. However, often times, it can be easy to get caught up in the fast pace of operations and not capitalize on this time off to recharge. We find ourselves with tunnel vision in the drive to get past one mission hurdle before we will take time off and rest. Then, inevitably, once that hurdle is cleared, another mission challenge presents itself, further stalling our departure. I have been guilty of this too.

This can lead us to sub optimal options for leave utilization and the rejuvenation it provides. One option is carrying leave greater than 30 days across the fiscal year only to increase the challenges of quality utilization before the risk of losing it the next year. The second option finds us taking leave at undesirable times. Lastly, is the situation where one waits so long they lose their leave days at the end of the fiscal year due to mission requirements. Each of the above represents lost opportunities to make the most of the time to rest, recharge and invest in our families.

Despite the fast pace of operations at Travis, we as leadership teams want you to make time for your leave. Operational requirements can be demanding on both you and your families. We experience it, as well. Even the strongest need a break from time to time to stay on top of their game.

There are many benefits to taking a good block of leave periodically. It allows you to get away, decompress, rest-up and reconnect. We are all human and every one of us needs a moment to take a knee at some point or else we risk going down when our teams need us most.

If you’ve gotten caught up in the ops so far this year without a break, it’s not too late. Make sure you take a breather and that those you lead are as well. Take a look at your leave balance and the calendar. Learn what time-off options are available and discuss them with your family. Give your leadership a heads-up of the leave dates you are looking at so they can plan ahead. Then go have fun and recharge. We look forward to getting you back rested and sharper than ever. There is still the second half of the year to go and the nation is counting on us.