VASNHS to hold special Nursing Career Fair to hire approximately 50 nurses

The Department of Veterans Affairs’ Southern Nevada Healthcare System will be holding a special Nurses Career Fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., June 10-11, to hire approximately 50 nurses for a variety of positions locally.

With an expansion of services for local veterans in Southern Nevada, VASNHS currently has a growing need for nurses in a variety of roles. VASNHS is seeking experienced registered nurses and licensed practical nurses to work in the following areas: Medical/surgical inpatient wards, emergency medicine, women’s health, cardiology, critical/intensive care unit, outpatient primary care, mental health, float pool, community care coordination, and several other areas.

“With our expansion of behavioral health services, the recent addition of a new 20-bed inpatient ward, upcoming opening of a 20-bed psychosocial residential rehabilitation treatment program ward; and enhanced coordination of veterans care in the community as part of the VA MISSION Act, we need numerous nurses in a variety of roles,” said Dr. Jennifer Strawn, VASNHS’ associate director of patient care services and nurse executive. “Applying to work for the government — especially in the medical field — is oftentimes cumbersome. Our goal is to provide applicants who are interested in working for the VA with a quick and easy hiring process.”

Applicants should have at least one year of experience in nursing practice and be a graduate of a school of professional nursing approved by the appropriate state-accrediting agency and accredited by either The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. Qualified candidates will meet face-to-face with human resource professionals and interview with hiring managers of Nursing Service. Candidates that are selected will immediately move forward in the hiring process to credentialing, privacy security, occupational health and salary determination. Please allow a few hours if selected to initiate this process. Refreshments will be served. Dress professionally and bring copies of resumes and transcripts. Bring all certifications, BLS, ACLS and national certifications for consideration.

All interested applicants should pre-register for the event and download, complete and print out application forms prior to attending by visiting the following link: https://go.usa.gov/xm7av.

For more information about the career fair, contact LaShaun Parker at 702-791-9000 Ext. 14131, email lashaun.parker@va.gov, or Alison Gregory at 702-219-4996, email or alison.gregory@va.gov.