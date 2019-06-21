Celebrate Fourth of July by sending Exchange gift cards to warfighters

Members of the public can show support for service members and their families this Fourth of July by sending gift cards from the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s website, ShopMyExchange.com.

The Exchange offers two types of gift cards. E-gift cards may be redeemed online only at ShopMyExchange.com. Physical gift cards can be used at any Army, Air Force, Navy or Marine Corps exchange, including contingency locations in Iraq and Afghanistan as well as at ShopMyExchange.com, MyNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

Military shoppers may use the gift cards to purchase snacks, electronics, books, clothing and more.

“Our Nation’s heroes protect our independence with their service,” said Nellis Exchange General Manager Matthew Beatty. “Exchange gift cards make it easy for civilians to show appreciation for the sacrifices of Airmen and their families.”

Veterans who have signed up for their lifelong Exchange online benefit can also use gift cards to shop the online exchanges. Veterans can verify their eligibility at ShopMyExchange.com/Vets.

Civilians can purchase gift cards ranging from $10 to $500 addressed to a specific Airman, retiree or Veteran by visiting ShopMyExchange.com and clicking “Purchase Gift Cards” at the bottom of the page. Authorized shoppers can also purchase gift cards through their ShopMyExchange.com accounts.