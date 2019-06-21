Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

Commissary closure: The Nellis Commissary will be closed Thursday, July 4 in observance of the Independence Day holiday.

Summer Reading Challenge: The Summer Reading Challenge runs through Aug. 7. The challenge is open to all Pre-K to 12th graders and participants must register at the Community Commons front desk. Grand prizes drawings will take place Aug. 8 at the End of Summer Reading Party. Participants must be present to win. For more information, call 702-652-0967.

Get Golf Ready: Sunrise Vista is offering Get Golf Ready. The cost is $99 and includes a set of golf clubs, four days of instruction, and a free play day. Get Golf Ready is offered at 6 p.m., July 15-19, Aug. 12-16, and Sept. 9-13. To sign up, visit the Pro Shop or call 702-652-4497.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.