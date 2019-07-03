855th AMXS homecoming

Airmen assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS), wait for fellow squadron members after returning from deployment, June 14, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Leadership from the AMXS came out to the flight line to be the first to welcome the Airmen back to Nellis AFB.





A C-17 Globemaster III carrying Airmen assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron returning from deployment, taxis on the flight line June 14, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Airmen returning from deployment were met on the flight line by coworkers.





Staff Sgt. Skylar Perkins, an HH-60g Pave Hawk crew chief assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, has his mother take a photo of him with his children Owen Perkins and Blayke Perkins after returning from a deployment, June 14, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The group returned home after serving a six-month deployment.





Airmen assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron (AMXS) walk out to a C-17 Globemaster III filled with Airmen from their squadron returning from deployment, June 14, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. The 855th AMXS works on aircraft while deployed so they can maintain mission readiness.





An Airman assigned to the 855th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, high-fives his coworkers after returning from deployment, June 14, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Members, including the commander, from the 855th AMXS met the returning Airman on the flight line to welcome the Airmen home.





A C-17 Globemaster III parks on the flight line after bringing Airmen back home from a deployment, June 14, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. C-17s are commonly involved in troop movements and bringing members to deployment and returning to home station.