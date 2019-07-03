SNVCEB, VA to host employment boot camp

The Southern Nevada Veterans Community Engagement Board, in partnership with the Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting an Employment Boot Camp for veterans, active duty, Guard, Reservists and family members 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 9.

The event will be at the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System Medical Center, 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The Employment Boot Camp will include free resume reviews and eight sessions providing attendees with information on federal, state and civilian employment, entrepreneurship and small business, education resources, and military spouse employment.

The Work for Warriors team will be available all day for resume reviews and assistance with personalization. Individuals should bring two copies of your resume and two job descriptions or advertisements for a job they are interested in applying for.

The boot camp will be broken into five sessions, in two blocks. The session will run from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., and then repeat from 1-3 p.m.

Sessions are:

Session 1: Federal Employment Process

Session 2: Civilian Employment

Session 3: Entrepreneurship — Building a Successful Business

Session 4: State Employment

Session 5: Military Spouse Employment

For more information and registration, visit https://go.usa.gov/xmhx8.

Additionally, Work for Warriors is hosting a Military and Veterans Career Fair at Asher College, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., July 31.

The career fair is open to active-duty, National Guard, Reservists, veterans, spouses and family members.

Asher College is located at 6029 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas.

For more information and registration, visit www.workforwarriorsnv.eventbrite.com.



