Airmen around Creech

Senior Airman Chase, 799th Security Forces Squadron security forces leader, inspects the undercarriage of a truck at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 1, 2019. Creech Security Forces Airmen support the Hunter mission in a variety of ways, including vehicle inspections at the main gate.





Airman 1st Class Bayland, 799th Security Forces Squadron security forces leader, scans an identification card at the main gate at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 1, 2019. Security Forces Airmen are trained to deter and detect outside threats that may attempt to enter the base.





Master Sgt. Kiana, 799th Air Base Squadron services superintendent, climbs the Jacobs Ladder at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 1, 2019. Creech Services Airmen maintain the base’s fitness center, facilitate fitness assessments, and provide several physical training programs aimed at promoting overall health.





Jimy, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, participates in detection training at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 2, 2019. Security Forces MWD handlers train with their K-9 counter-parts to detect possible threats to base personnel or the Remotely Piloted Aircraft mission.





Senior Airman Elijah, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler and Ssamual, 799th SFS MWD conduct training at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 2, 2019. Security Forces MWD handlers train with their K-9 partners to detect posed risks to Creech Airmen or assets.





Airmen 1st Class Desmond and Joel, 432nd Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintainers, remove a fastener from an MQ-9 Reaper at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 2, 2019. Airmen in the 432nd MXS ensure their aircraft are ready to conduct training operations.





Jimy, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog, bites a chew toy during detection training at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 2, 2019. MWDs are trained and capable of detecting explosives and narcotics, as well as locate a potential suspects or missing persons.





Airman 1st Class Timothy, 799th Security Forces Squadron security forces leader, watches for vehicles entering the base at the main gate of Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 1, 2019. Creech AFB Security Forces Airmen ensure base safety and security 24/7/365.





Staff Sgt. Arthur, 799th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dog handler, and MWD Jimy, conduct an exercise at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 2, 2019. Security Forces Airmen and their MWD partners conduct recurring exercises to stay proficient at protecting Creech Airmen and base assets.





Airman Jacob, 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conducts maintenance on an MQ-9 Reaper at Creech Air Force Base, Nev., July 2, 2019. Maintenance Airmen ensure non-stop operations by maintaining, assembling, disassembling, launching and recovering local and deployed MQ-9s.