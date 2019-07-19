SPLISH! SPLASH! Beat the Heat — Exceptional Swim Camp

The Exceptional Family Member Program Family Support Office hosted a Swim Camp June 24-28 at Water Wings Skypoint location, as a way for Nellis and Creech AFB Exceptional Families to cool off this summer and beat the heat.

The 50 registration slots were filled exceptionally fast, reaching capacity within just a few days.

“The goal was to bring families together to spend quality time, participate in a fun activity and build on their support network,” said Charletta Cruz, EFMP Family Support Coordinator at Nellis AFB. “And from the testimonies of those that attended, it sounds like this goal was well met.”

Tech. Sgt. Jared Alder, assigned to 30th RS at Creech AFB, took part in the week-long swim camp; along with his spouse, Jasmine, and daughter, Alyssa.

”We loved the classes and are definitely going back. Alyssa was scared at first but after returning the next day, she loved it,” said Jared.

The Alder family said they feel very blessed that the Air Force EFMP Office offered this class to them.

Tech. Sgt. Latanya S. Tidwell, 422th Test and Evaluation Squadron, shared that her daughter, Aaliyah J. Scarbrough really enjoyed the swim camp and she has seen great improvement with her swimming and being able to trust herself in the water.

Tidwell added that Aaliyah uses to be scared but now enjoys swimming, “thanks to this camp.”

Maj. Debra Koenigsberger, ACC 99th MDOS, and her family also too part and said they had fun and are thankful for the opportunity.

The EFMP was designed to provide support to military family members with special needs by integrating support services, medical clearances and identification, as well as assignments.

The goal of the program is to ensure personnel are assigned in locations that support both the accomplishment of the mission and the well-being of families. The Airman and Family Readiness Center EFMP-FS staff maintain the community support entity of the Air Force EFMP in coordination with the medical and assignments components by enhancing the quality of life of special needs family members — adults and children.

EFMP FS offers information on local support groups, training, advocacy, and educational workshops on special needs and disability subject matters such as interpretation of laws regarding special needs, IDEA, FAPE (Free and Appropriate Public Education), special needs planning, accessing disability, ABA Therapy, IEPs, 504s, etc. The EFMP FS connects families with state and federal resources, provides information and referral and non-medical case management.

EFMP Family Support hosts Meet Ups as a way to socialize, connect and get to know our military families with special needs.

These EFMP Meet-Ups are an excellent way to remain in the know about current events and to connect with other Exceptional Families.

“It’s well known that people with disabilities and/or special needs can benefit from connecting socially with each other,” said Cruz. During the summer break, EFMP Family Support will host the following Meet Ups:

• Soccer Camp Week from July 29–Aug. 1 at the YMCA Centennial Hills location for exceptional youth, ages 3-13 years;

• Kids and Teens Sports Social Day Camp on July 26 and Aug. 2 that will include a day of fun activities of sports, arts and games.

To take advantage of these no-cost events and opportunities offered for exceptional families, or if you would like to be added to the EFMP Connections Monthly Newsletter, stop by the EFMP Family Support Office at the Airman & Family Readiness Center, Nellis AFB or call 702-652-3327.

“We hope to see you at the next EFMP Meet-Up,” said Cruz.