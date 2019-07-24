Chef Robert Irvine Visits Nellis Air Force Base

Celebrity chef and television host Robert Irvine visited the Nellis Air Force Base Commissary for a cooking demonstration and sit-down lunch with service members July 19, 2019.

“We brought him in to give back to the base community as an outreach-type program where he could meet-and-greet with service members,” said William Graham, Nellis Commissary store manager. “He’s actually a very strong supporter of the military.”

Irvine and the Robert Irvine Foundation travel with military members 150 days a year, including USO tours, base visits and other outreach programs.

“For me, it’s important to let the young men and women know that we know it’s tough; the deployments; and it’s hard being away from their families,” said Irvine. “But we’re here, we support them, and we love them.”

Irvine’s demonstration included a Q&A with commissary customers while he and his assistant chef made three dishes using ingredients available at the commissary. Irvine also provided cooking advice and tips based on the dishes he made.

After the demonstration, he signed copies of his latest cookbook, took pictures with shoppers, and had lunch with service members.

“I was very excited with how the program went,” said Graham. “I think it’s important to show we’re not just a grocery store; we’re a family. We want them to know there are people that care about them, and I think events like this are a way we can show that.”

Irvine visited Las Vegas with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS). He hosted surviving military families at a local hotel, where he owns his restaurant.







