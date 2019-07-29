VA resource fair, town hall meeting set for July 31

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System is hosting a VA Resource Fair and Veterans Town Hall Meeting July 31, 2019.

The resource fair runs 4:30-6 p.m., and the town hall runs from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event is to update the local-area community on VA services and community care, and will be held at the North Las Vegas VA Medical Center Auditorium, 6900 N. Pecos Road in North Las Vegas.

The VA Resource Fair will include approximately 20 VA organizations providing veterans, their families and caregivers with information on a variety of Veterans-related topics and resources.

The moderated quarterly Veterans Town Hall will include updates from local VA Veterans Health Care, VA Benefits and Nevada Department of Veterans Services leadership on national and local activities and initiatives, followed by a Q&A session where a moderator will ask leaders pre-submitted questions, or questions of general interest submitted on a comment card prior to and during the Town Hall.

Veterans can submit questions in advance to vhalaspao@va.gov. Questions of a personal nature or those unable to be addressed during the town hall will be sent to the appropriate representative for a direct response back to the submitter.

The meeting is open to the public. As a courtesy to those veterans that do not want to be photographed, a section has been set aside in the back of the Auditorium.