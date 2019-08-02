365th ISR Group welcomes new commander

Col. Jason Arnold, commander 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, prepares to address Airmen during the 365th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group Change of Command. Arnold took command of the 365th ISR Group in a ceremony held Thursday, 25 July, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.





Col. Melissa Stone, commander 363rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing, transfers command of the 365th ISR Group to Col. Jason Arnold. Arnold was preceded in his role as commander by Col. Hugh M. Ragland III. The Group is the Air Force lead for all-source and content-dominant analysis in support of airpower employment, focusing on threat tactics, characteristics, and capabilities from an adversary air, air defense, cruise/ballistic missile, space and ISR perspective. Subordinate to the 363rd ISR Wing at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., the 365 ISR Group oversees operations of the 15th Intelligence Squadron at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, the 526th Intelligence Squadron and the 547th Intelligence Squadron at Nellis AFB. The group also overseea the 51st Intelligence Squadron at Shaw AFB, S.C., and the 57th Intelligence Squadron at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.