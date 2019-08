Brig. Gen. David W. Snoddy, U.S Air Force Warfare Center vice commander, passes the Air Force Joint Test Program Office’s guidon to incoming commander Lt. Col. Sean M. Higgins at a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 28, 2019. The Joint Test & Evaluation program is designed to help solve inter-service operational problems in a joint environment and alleviate test and evalution difficulties through work on testing methodologies.