Creech, Nellis take flight for NTTR training

Airmen perform post-flight checks on an HH-60G Pave Hawk at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 15, 2019. The Pave Hawk is a highly modified version of the Army Black Hawk helicopter and its aircrews support day or night recovery operations in hostile environments.





Creech Air Force Base, Nev., the home of the Hunters and the MQ-9 Reaper, is displayed on a map in the 66th Rescue Squadron at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 15, 2019. Before taking to the skies, aircrew will review maps and demonstrate flight paths to identify any areas that need special attention during flight.





Capt. Nicole Sargent, 66th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk pilot, walks toward a helicopter to prepare for takeoff from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 15, 2019. The 66th RS slogan is “Haec ago ut alii vivant,” which is Latin for “These things we do, that others may live.”





Senior Airman Kevin Belgrade, 66th Rescue Squadron special missions aviator, checks outside of the helicopter as it lands in the Nevada Test and Training Range, July 15, 2019. Special missions aviators are responsible for pre-flight inspections of aircraft systems, cargo delivery, monitoring all aircraft functions, and even providing weapon defense when necessary.





An MQ-9 Reaper, piloted from the ground by Maj. Stevo, MQ-9 instructor pilot, flies over the Nevada Test and Training Range, July 15, 2019. Airmen stationed at Creech Air Force Base support local training missions and long-range combat missions in various areas of responsibility 24/7/365.





Helicopter gear sits on the 66th Rescue Squadron counter before flight at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 15, 2019. The 66th RS trains for, and provides, combat search and rescue worldwide.





Airman 1st Class William Rosado, 432nd Wing/432nd Air Expeditionary Wing photojournalist, looks out at the Las Vegas skyline from a 66th Rescue Squadron HH-60G Pave Hawk, July 15, 2019. Aircrew with the 66th RS trained on the Nevada Test and Training Range and integrated with MQ-9 Reaper aircrew to document the Reaper in flight.