Las Vegas Sailor relays information during engineering drill

CORAL SEA — Machinists Mate 3rd Class Andrew Lehmann, from Las Vegas, relays information to central control station from main machinery room one during an engineering training team environment drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay, part of the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group, with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the Indo-Pacific region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency, while simultaneously providing a flexible and lethal crisis response force ready to perform a wide range of military operations.