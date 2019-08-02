Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

NELLIS Happenings

Movie Theater: The following movies are showing at the Nellis Movie Theater in June:

Aug. 3: Little (PG-13), 3 p.m.

Aug. 3: SHAZAM!, (PG-13), 6 p.m.

Aug. 4: The Best of Enemies (PG-13), 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 10: Tomb Raider — 2019 (PG-13), 3 p.m.

Aug. 10: Pet Sematary — 2019 (R), 6 p.m.

Aug. 11: My Little Pony (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Aug. 17: John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum (R), 3 p.m.

Aug. 17: Godzilla: King of the Monsters (PG-13), 6 p.m.

Aug. 18: Dumbo – 2019 (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and concessions are available for purchase, cash only.

Summer Reading Challenge: The End of Summer Reading Party is noon-2 p.m., Aug. 8 at Community Commons.

Readers are invited to celebrate the end of summer with free food and refreshments. Prizes will be drawn at 1 p.m. and participants must be present to win. Last day to turn in your bookmark is Aug. 7. For more information, call 702-652-0967.

Back to School Burger Bash: Nellis Youth Programs is hosting a Back to School Burger Bash 4-7 p.m., Aug. 10 at the Youth Center. The event is free for all and includes food, games and prizes. For more information, call 702-652-9307.

Get Golf Ready: Sunrise Vista is offering Get Golf Ready. The cost is $99 and includes a set of golf clubs, four days of instruction, and a free play day. Get Golf Ready is offered at 6 p.m., Aug. 12-16, and Sept. 9-13. To sign up, visit the Pro Shop or call 702-652-4497.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.