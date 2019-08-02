VCSAF visits Red Flag 19-3

A Royal Australian Air Force E-7A Wedgetail takes off from the flighline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 22, 2019. The Boeing E-7A Wedgetail is assigned to serve in the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) role, helping to manage active battle spaces (at the tactical level) while having the capability to scan some millions of square miles of terrain in a single sortie.





Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron Wing Commander Jason Brown, Gen. Stephen W. Wilson U.S. Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, RAAF E-7A Wedgetail crew, and Air Commodore Terry Vanharen, Australian Air Attaché, pose for a photo on the flightine at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 22, 2019 before a Red Flag mission. Red Flag 19-3 increases interoperability between the U.S. and its allies and across the joint force as Airmen train together against high-end, realistic scenarios.