Col. Jack Gardner, 99th Air Base Wing vice commander, (left) receives a check from Matthew Beatty, Nellis Exchange general manager (second from left) and Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, Army & Air Force Exchange Service senior enlisted adviser (second from right), representing the revenue generated by the Nellis and Creech Exchanges for Quality-of-Life Programs. Reyes and AAFES staff visited to discuss how the exchange can best serve the Nellis Community.