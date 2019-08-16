Las Vegas native serves with versatile U.S. Navy helo squadron in Hawaii

A 2016 Silverado High School graduate and Las Vegas native is serving in the U.S. Navy with Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM 37) stationed at the U.S. Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.

Seaman Joseph Warren is a Navy personnel specialist serving with HSM 37, a versatile squadron that’s capable of completing a number of important missions for the Navy with the MH-60R “Seahawk” helicopter.

A Navy personnel specialist is responsible for helping sailors with official travel and pay issues.

Warren credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Las Vegas.

“Growing up I learned diversity is an asset,” said Warren. “Vegas brings many people from across the world and country together and the Navy is equally diverse. In the Navy, you need to be able to work with everybody.”

A key element of the Navy the nation needs is tied to the fact that America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and that the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.

Being stationed in Hawaii, often referred to as the gateway to the Pacific in defense circles, means Warren is serving in a part of the world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” said Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”

The Pacific is home to more than 50 percent of the world’s population, many of the world’s largest and smallest economies, several of the world’s largest militaries, and many U.S. allies. The Navy has been pivotal in helping maintain peace and stability in the Pacific region for decades.

Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Warren, who has military ties with family members who have previously served. Warren is honored to carry on that family tradition.

“My grandfather, Charlie Bowden, is a retired Army colonel who served in Vietnam,” said Warren. “He seemed so much better off for his time in the military. He is more well-traveled and experienced than anyone I’ve ever met.”

HSM 37’s primary mission is to conduct sea control operations in open-ocean and coastal environments as an expeditionary unit. This includes hunting for submarines, searching for surface targets over the horizon and conducting search and rescue operations, if required.

According to Navy officials, the MH-60R is the Navy’s new primary maritime dominance helicopter, replacing the SH-60B and SH-60F aircraft. Greatly enhanced over its predecessors, the MH-60R helicopter features a glass cockpit and significant mission system improvements, which give it unmatched capability as an airborne multi-mission naval platform.

As the U.S. Navy’s next generation submarine hunter and anti-surface warfare helicopter, the MH-60R “Romeo” is the cornerstone of the Navy’s Helicopter Concept of Operations. Anti-submarine warfare and surface warfare are the MH-60R’s primary missions. Secondary missions include search and rescue, medical evacuation, vertical replenishment, naval surface fire support, communications relay, command, control, communications, command and control warfare and non-combat operations.

Though there are many ways for sailors to earn distinction in their command, community, and career, Warren is most proud of earning the Navy Battle “E” Award.

“This was awarded to the command because we all came together and worked as an effective fighting force,” said Warren. “I’m proud of this because it’s not an easy task to work as one.”

As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Warren and other sailors know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes providing the Navy the nation needs.

“Serving at this command, the best thing is the location. I joined to see the world and Hawaii was definitely on my bucket list,” added Warren. “Serving in the Navy means that I get to go into work every day knowing what I do matters. I like the idea that I’m contributing to the greater good.”