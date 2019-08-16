RAAF participates in Red Flag 19-3

Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron Leading Aircraftswoman Olivia J. Tannock, logs her preflight inspections during Red Flag 19-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. Tannock and other No. 2 squadron members participated in their first Red Flag to gain a better understanding of the importance of joint coalition exercises.





Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) No. 2 Squadron Pilot Officer Mike A. Skene, poses for a photo in an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft during Red Flag 19-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. RAAF’s participation in Red Flag increases the interoperability between partner nations and across joint forces, increasing readiness training.





Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron Leading Aircraftsman David M. Darnell, performs preflight inspections on an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft during Red Flag 19-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. Red Flag exercises give participants the opportunity to experience realistic combat scenarios in contested, degraded and operationally limited environments to prepare and train for future conflicts.





Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron Leading Aircraftsman David M. Darnell, attaches a fuel line to an E-7A Wedgetail aircraft on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. Darnell readied the aircraft during refueling in preparation for a mission flight during Red Flag 19-3 at Nellis.





Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron Leading Aircraftsmen David M. Darnell and Olivia J. Tannock stand on the flightline during Red Flag 19-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. The aircraftsmen coordinated with E-7A Wedgetail aircraft pilots to ensure the aircraft’s systems were functional before take-off.





A Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron E-7A Wedgetail aircraft taxis on the flightline at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. The E-7A Wedgetail is capable of communicating with other aircraft providing air control from the sky, and can cover millions of square miles during a single mission.





A Royal Australian Air Force No. 2 Squadron E-7A Wedgetail aircraft takes off from Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., July 31, 2019. The RAAF No. 2 Squadron was reformed to operate the Boeing 737 series Airborne Early Warning and Control E-7A Wedgetail.