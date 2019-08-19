VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System to host Pahrump-area vets town hall

The VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System leadership is hosting a Veterans Town Hall meeting to update the Pahrump-area community on VA services and care.

The town hall is scheduled for 1-2 p.m., Sept. 18 in the main hall of the Bob Ruud Community Center located at 150 NV-160 in Pahrump.

The event will offer veterans an opportunity to receive an update on VA services and care in the Pahrump community and within the VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System. Subject Matter Experts for services and programs the VA currently offers will be on hand to assist with individual issues and/or challenges to accessing services.

Veterans who have questions or topics that are applicable for a town hall audience are welcome to submit them to Public Affairs for consideration at vhalaspao@va.gov before the event or via a comment card during the Town Hall.

The meeting is open to the public.