57th MXG inducts 34 new Dedicated Crew Chiefs

The 57th Maintenance Group inducted 34 Dedicated Crew Chiefs in a ceremony, Aug. 16 at the Lightning Aircraft Maintenance Unit hangar on base.

DCC ceremonies recognize aircraft maintenance Airmen who exemplify professionalism, subject matter expertise and leadership.

“You must be willing to accept responsibility for the maintenance and mission readiness of your assigned aircraft,” said Col. Shane Henderson, 57th MXG commander about DCCs. “As the last person a pilot sees before journeying on a mission, you must recognize the trust placed in your hands in this esteemed position.”

During the ceremony, the inducted DCCs vowed to uphold responsibility to their newly assigned aircraft which included F-35 Lightning II and F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, and accepted responsibility to manage and supervise all maintenance performed on the aircraft, as well as ensuring aircraft documentation is complete, accurate and always reflects the current status of the aircraft.

Ownership is solidified by printing the name of the DCC on the aircraft for which they are responsible.

“My name goes up on the canopy, where everyone can see it,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Wilson, 57th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron DCC. “It’s a sense of pride in my aircraft. If the appearance isn’t up to standards, it is a reflection on me and my name.”

Maintainers go through extensive training to prepare them for the work they’ll encounter at their base. However, the training doesn’t stop there. Prior to becoming a DCC, Airmen have to be an assistant DCC for a minimum of three years. After graduating their DCC course, they are eligible for consideration.

DCCs have a crucial responsibility in ensuring the airworthiness of their aircraft. Aircrews put their trust in the DCC to provide them properly maintained aircraft that will bring them home safely.

“The position of DCC is reserved for those who display the initiative, management and leadership ability necessary to maintain an aircraft in a mission ready status,” said Henderson.



