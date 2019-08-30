Aviation Nation coming to Nellis

Aviation Nation 2019 is set for Nov. 16 and 17, and this year’s theme is Salute To Our Veterans.

As always, the USAF Thunderbirds will be the headliner attraction. And while it’s early days yet, the air show staff are busy scheduling various aerial and ground displays. Expected aerial displays so far include a German P-3, a C-17 Globemaster II demonstration, an F-22 Raptor demonstration, and a Special Operations Command parachute jump.

Static displays to date include a T-38 Talon, a C-17, a T-45 Goshawk, a Growler and an F-15E Strike Eagle.

Buses from the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to the event entrance on base will start running at 9 a.m., and will stop taking guests to the air show at 1 p.m. The opening ceremony is at 10 a.m., and the gates close at 4:30 p.m.

For more information and updates, visit https://www.nellis.af.mil/Air-SpaceExpo/.