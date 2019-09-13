AFH1 phone app available now on Apple and Google Play

Airmen have a new digital option to stay current on Air Force knowledge and to help prepare for promotion testing with the debut of the Air Force Handbook 1 phone application, released Sept. 6 by Air Education and Training Command officials.

The AFH1 app includes the “The Air Force Handbook 1,” and study guide, as well as Air Force Instruction 36-2618, The Enlisted Force Structure, known as the “The Little Brown Book.” There is also access to the “The Little Blue Book” which focuses on the profession of arms. Other tools such as flash cards, audio and practice tests can also be found on the app.

“This is really exciting news for Airmen across the Air Force as this app helps them stay ready from a professional development perspective,” said Chief Master Sgt. Julie Gudgel, AETC command chief. “Whether it’s promotion testing study material or access to general Air Force knowledge resources, putting all of these valuable resources into the hands of our Airmen so they can access it any time at no cost was the goal.”

At this time, Airmen can find the app on both Apple App Store and Google Play.

Editor’s Note: The app, which can be downloaded on both Apple and Android operating systems, is currently loaded with the 2017 version of the Air Force Handbook 1, but is tentatively set to debut the 2019 AFH1 edition, Oct. 1, 2019.