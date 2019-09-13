Living . . . Happenings . . . Things to do . . .

NELLIS Happenings

Movie Theater: The following movies are showing at the Nellis Movie Theater in June:

Sept. 14: Spider-Man: Far From Home (PG-13), 3 p.m.

Sept. 14: Rocketman (R), 6 p.m.

Sept. 15: The Secret Life of Pets 2 (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: Aladdin – 2019 (PG), 3 p.m.

Sept. 21: Men in Black: International (PG-13), 6 p.m.

Sept. 22: Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (PG), 12:30 p.m.

Sept. 28: Stars Wars Episode II – Attack of the Clones (PG), 3 p.m.

Sept. 28: Dark Phoenix (PG-13), 6 p.m.

Sept. 29: Avengers: Endgame (PG-13), 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free, and concessions are available for purchase, cash only.

Off-road adventure: Outdoor Recreation is offering Sun Buggy Off-Road Adventure 8 a.m.-noon, Sept. 14. Cost is $10 and includes transportation, instruction, equipment, snacks and drinks. This is a RecOn activity open to active duty Air Force or Air Reserve Component personnel and their immediate families permanently assigned to Nellis or Creech. For more information and age restrictions, call 702-652-8967.

Birthday 5K: The Warrior Fitness Center is hosting a 5K race to mark the 72nd anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. The race begins at 6:30 a.m., Sept. 18 at the Warrior Fitness Center. There will be prices for the first, second and third place male and female winners, and a grand prize 40-inch television for the first place male and female runners. For more information, call 702-652-4891.

Name That Tune Trivia: The Club is hosting Name That Tune Trivia 5 p.m., Sept. 19 at The Club. Pre-register your three-person team for $1, Sept. 9-18 at Community Commons. Registration at the event is $3 per team. Categories include: Disney, TV show, blockbuster movies, 90s hits and video games. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, call 702-652-0967.

Deep Sea Fishing: Outdoor Recreation is offering a deep sea fishing trip Sept. 20-21. Depart Outdoor Rec at 10:45 p.m., Sept. 20 and return at 11:30 p.m., Sept. 21. The cost is $50 per person. This is a RecOn activity open to active duty Air Force or Air Reserve Component personnel and their immediate families permanently assigned to Nellis or Creech. For more information, call 702-652-8967.

Deployed Spouses Supporting Deployed Spouses: Stay strong during deployments and meet with other deployed spouses. Share ideas, learn coping skills, socialize and more. Meetings are held at the Airman & Family Readiness Center from 11 a.m. to noon the first and third Monday of each month. For more information call 702-652-3327.

Resume Writing: The second Thursday of each month, 9-11 a.m. at the Airman & Family Readiness Center. Topics include networking, cover letters, announcements, resumes and marketing yourself. For more information, call 702-652-3327.

Love and Logic Parenting Series: Family Advocacy hosts the Love and Logic parenting series at the Centennial Hills YMCA, Tuesdays at 11 a.m. Free childcare is provided for YMCA members. For more information, call 702-653-3880.

Every Monday: Ready, Set, Grow at the Youth Center 10 a.m.

Parent Support Group: Share common experiences unique to special needs families and learn about new information and resources. The group meets the third Wednesday of every month at the Airman & Family Readiness Center.

Nellis Company Grade Officer’s Council: The Nellis CGOC provides a source of social and professional development for all company grade officers at Nellis. Volunteer and leadership opportunities are available as well as the chance to network with other like-minded professionals at Nellis. Monthly meetings are held on the last Thursday of every month at Robin’s Roost in the Club from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. For more information, call 702-652-9623.

Nellis PWOC (Protestant Women of the Chapel): The Protestant Women of the Chapel meets Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., and Wednesday from 6-8 p.m., in the Nellis Chapel Annex. For more information, contact the Nellis PWOC at nelliscreechpwoc@gmail.com.