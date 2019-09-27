926th unveils first flagship at Nellis

The 926th Operations Group unveils the first flagship of the Air Force Reserve’s 926th Wing Sept. 12, 2019, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev.

During the ceremony, an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the active duty’s 64th Aggressor Squadron was unveiled with the group’s shield and commander’s name.

“This flagship bears witness to the true total force integration partnership between the 926th Wing and the Air Force Warfare Center,” said Lt. Col. George Cole, 926th Deputy Commander of Maintenance.

At Nellis AFB, 926th Reserve Citizen Airmen are fully integrated into active duty units throughout the flight line in maintenance and operations.

Col. Todd Tobergte, 926th Operations Group commander, said he is proud to represent the group, the wing and Reserve Citizen Airmen with a flagship that bears his name.

“It’s a symbol of the great partnership we have with active duty,” Tobergte said. “The idea that leadership teams, operations and maintenance came together to recognize Reserve contributions in partnership in the mission is tremendous.”

This is the first flagship of the 926th Wing since its arrival at Nellis AFB in August 2007.

The flagship is seen as a symbol and rallying point for the command and will represent the 926th presence as it executes its mission.



