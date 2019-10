Capt. Marcus, a pilot with the the 432nd WG/AEW, briefed 90 guests from the Colombian Air Force Academy on the MQ-9 Reaper mission — in Spanish! The group included cadets, staff personnel and Gen. Alfonzo Lozano Ariza, director of the Colombian Air Force Academy. This helped them understand how our Remotely Piloted Aircraft operate and how the wing serves combatant commanders across the world. Capt. Marcus’s efforts strengthened an international alliance and bolstered integration for the future.