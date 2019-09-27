Nellis remembers 9 /11 attacks

Airman 1st Class Nikolas Poindexter, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, holds an axe during a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. The axe represented firefighters who climbed more than 100 flights of stairs in the World Trade Center and battled fires at the Pentagon.





Airman Luke Shockley, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, places his helmet on his head during a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. The ceremony hosted base and local first responders to honor those who lost their lives.





Senior Airman Brandon Curtis, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, climbs a firetruck ladder during the 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. Curtis climbed the ladder to hang an American flag to honor the first responders who passed away on 9/11.





Airman 1st Class Tyler Boudreau, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, stands in formation during a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. The World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks were the worst terrorist attack on American soil.





Airman 1st Class Gage Stuckman, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, rings a bell at a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. A signal of three rings, five times each, represents the end of a comrade’s work day and that they will be returning to quarters.





Senior Airman Brandon Curtis, 99th Civil Engineering Squadron firefighter, stands at the top of a U.S. Air Force firetruck ladder while hanging an American flag during a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. The American flag was displayed from both a Nellis and a North Las Vegas Fire Department firetruck to pay tribute to the ones who lost their lives on 9/11.





Tony Rabonza, 99th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks during a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. Rabonza spoke in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 9/11 and our service members who continued on with the war on terrorism.





Firefighters assigned to the 99th Civil Engineer Squadron bow their heads during a 9/11 Commemoration Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Sept. 11, 2019. Out of the 2,977 individuals who lost their lives during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 412 were firefighters, police officers and emergency medical responders.