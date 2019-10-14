Atlanta Air Show canceled after Canadian Air Force pilot safely ejects from jet

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one of its pilots is safe after he had to eject from his plane just before an aerobatics show in the United States.

The incident happened at approximately 1:15 p.m., EDT.

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds said Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier’s jet crashed into an unpopulated area Oct. 13 near Hampton, Ga., and no one on the ground was injured.

“We’re very grateful that Capt. Domon-Grenier made it safely to the ground,” said Lt. Col. Mike French, commanding officer of the 431st Snowbirds (Air Demonstration) Squadron. “He remained calm throughout the whole incident which is testament to his skill and professionalism. The plane crashed into an unpopulated area and no one was injured.”

The Snowbirds fly the Canadair CT-114 Tutor aircraft.

The Snowbirds were set to perform at the Atlanta Air Show. Event organizers said they canceled the rest of the Oct. 13 show after the crash.

In a Twitter statement, the Snowbirds said “It is too early to speculate on the cause of the incident. We are thankful Kevin and the public are unhurt.”

Social media video from the air show held at the Atlanta Motor Speedway south of the city showed smoke rising from the downed Snowbirds jet well off in the distance.

The circumstances leading up to the ejection are not known at this time, but “The crash site has been secured by local law enforcement,” French said. The incident is under investigation.