  Aerotech News Digital Edition - November 1, 2019

Aerotech News and Review – Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA – November 1, 2019

Welcome to the November 1st edition of Aerotech News and Review! As we look forward to the upcoming Veterans Day observances here in Aerospace Valley, we take time to reflect on the meaning of this holiday, the origins of which affected so many countries in addition to the United States, in the first half of the 20th century. From its foundation as Armistice Day at the conclusion of “The War to End All Wars,” to its post-World War II designation as a day to honor the service and sacrifice of all American veterans, Veterans Day enjoys a rich heritage as a celebration to honor our military for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good. We have information on the numerous Veterans Day events scheduled throughout the AV, including the 10th anniversary AV Wall display in Palmdale (pages 3 & 4), the annual Coffee4Vets Veterans Military Ball (page 6) and many other observances in the community. We encourage you get out to one of our local events and dedicate a few hours to honoring those who have served our country. It will bless and benefit you in unexpected ways – try it! Our staff will be out and about getting stories and photos for our next issue, and we hope to see you out in the community!

Here are some more highlights from this week's issue:

Discounts and deals for our Veterans: page 5

Air Force Research Lab demonstrates rocket engine preburner: page 7

2019 Gathering of Eagles shows some B-2 Spirit: page 8

High Desert Hangar Stories – Larry the Lawn Chair Pilot (you’ll laugh, we promise!): page 10

Two Rutans, a Melvill and dozens of Long-EZs flock to Mojave for Plane Crazy: page 13

