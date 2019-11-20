Headlines – November 20, 2019

News

ISIS expected to revamp operations in Syria, grow ability to target the West-

The Islamic State is expected to revamp its operations in Syria and is predicted to grow its capability to attack the West — now that U.S. and allied-Syrian Democratic Forces’ operations to combat ISIS in Syria have been curtailed, according to a new report.



Defense intel report says Iran will seek new fighter jets, tanks as 2020 embargo lifts-

Iran will likely buy new advanced fighter jets and tanks next year when a U.N. Security Council arms embargo is scheduled to be lifted, a senior U.S. intelligence official said Nov. 20 as the Defense Intelligence Agency released a new assessment of Iran’s military capabilities.



Did Navy’s top SEAL show contempt for Trump?-

His pay grade restored by President Donald J. Trump on Nov. 18, Special Warfare Operator Chief Edward “Eddie” Gallagher has filed an inspector general’s complaint against the Navy’s top SEAL, accusing him of uttering contemptuous statements about the commander in chief.





Business

Rostec exec: American sanctions create unfair advantage for weapons sales-

While sanctions have blocked Russian aircraft from appearing at high-profile European air shows like those in Paris and Farnborough in recent years, the Dubai Airshow has revealed itself as more laissez-faire, with both Russian and NATO jets parked on the ramp.



UAE announces informal agreement for two more Saab GlobalEye planes-

The Emirati Ministry of Defence will buy two more GlobalEye airborne early warning planes from Swedish aerospace firm Saab, bringing the country’s total number of aircraft to five, officials announced Nov. 20 at Dubai Airshow.



Lockheed wins $3.3 billion contract for anti-jamming support-

The Air Force has awarded Lockheed Martin $3.3 billion contract to support a suite of secure satellite communications systems over the next decade.



British government signals support for Cobham takeover by private equity firm Advent-

The British government has signaled it will give the green light to a £4 billion (U.S. $5 billion) takeover that would see local defense contractor Cobham acquired by a U.S.-based private equity company.



BAE nabs $104.7M for support on Navy, Coast Guard vessels-

BAE Systems Technology has landed a $104.7 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide engineering and technical services aboard Navy and Coast Guard vessels, the Pentagon announced Nov. 19.



Exporter: Russian foreign military sales on pace to hit $13.7B despite U.S. sanctions-

Despite U.S. sanctions, Russian arms sales are on pace to match 2018’s export revenue of about $13.7 billion, the head of Russia’s state-owned defense export company said Nov. 19.





Defense

Rising costs, dwindling recruit numbers, increasing demands may bring back military draft-

Over the past five years, retired Army Maj. Gen. Dennis Laich and Col. Larry Wilkerson along with members of the All-Volunteer Force Forum have traversed the country in an effort to address what they see as a looming crisis in the military — dwindling numbers of qualified and interested recruits for a military straining at the seams.



AFSOC looking at future CV-22 replacement-

Air Force Special Operations Command is looking forward to a future replacement for the CV-22 Osprey, a revolutionary capability that is still new to the command, AFSOC’s head of requirements said.





Veterans

DPAA is underfunded, say organizations that help it recover and ID remains of POW/MIA troops-

“Land of the free, home of the brave, yet 81,864 missing Americans are buried in unmarked graves,” said Mark Noah, the chief executive officer of History Flight, an organization that works hand-in-hand with Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency to recover missing remains of Americans.



GI Bill repayments for tens of thousands of student veterans will wait until next summer-

Tens of thousands of student veterans shortchanged in their housing stipends last year will have to wait until summer 2020 before they start seeing that money paid back, Veterans Affairs officials acknowledged on Nov. 20.



Should veterans be able to train, adopt service dogs at VA’s expense?-

A bill introduced two months ago that would give veterans the opportunity to train service dogs to reduce the effects of mental health issues has yet to come to a vote, even though it should be a “no-brainer,” one of the Republican co-sponsors said Nov. 20.